Mila Kunis admits (finally) be married to Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis has finally admitted to being married to Ashton Kutcher.

The couple had remained until now very discreet as to the nature of their relationship these past few months, but the secret has finally been revealed in the last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The host of the show has been putting pressure on the actress from Ted, referring to his secret relationship with Ashton. When he asks her if “She is married or not”, she responds with a mystery: “maybe”. But the facilitator wasn’t there because he asked to see his hand, where sat a alliance. Turning to the audience, James then started: “Look, they are married!”.

The Face revelation, Mila Kunis was able to blush with embarrassment. At the break pub, the host asked him if he had offended, yet she insisted to say that “It was not serious”.