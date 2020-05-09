Mila Kunis, alert to the baby bump

A few days after you have confirmed the new in the pages of the magazine PeopleMila Kunis can now come out quiet without risking deflower the secret. When their daughter Wyatt was just 20 months, Ashton Kutcher and his young wife decided to pamper to the square and will soon their second child. In the meantime, Mrs. Kutcher to the city takes advantage of the california sun, offering tea times with girlfriends. A golden opportunity to immortalize the small belly of the young woman…

Capris, flip-flops and tank top navy printed, this is an Mila natural that brave the flashes of photographers to find her friends. She has beautiful drawn on its top, to avoid underlining her pretty round in profile, it’s impossible to get to the side of her second pregnancy. A pregnancy that does not change the petite silhouette of the actress, which always shows her little 36. All their joy of expanding their family, Ahston and Mila have always entrusted their happiness to be parents. A duo visibly gaga of Wyatt Isabelle, but also of the qualities of each:” Mila was born to be a mother, confided to Ashton shortly after the arrival of his daughter in September 2015. She is herself a child, she will be the best moms possible. This will not be a mother superficial. “

Although there is no information on the date of the term, you can imagine with these few shots, and the announcement of the happy news, that the eternal lovers of That 70’s Show will host their numero bis to the month of November. A baby stack in time for the Christmas festivities!

Photo credits : © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE