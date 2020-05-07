Mila Kunis : an uncool mom

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Mila Kunis has entrusted on her role as a mother, she manages very well to combine with his professional life.

In full promotion of the film “Bad moms “2”, in which she played a mom on the edge of hysterics, Mila Kunis has engaged in “Entertainment Tonight“on his family life. Married to Ashton Kutcher since 2015, she raised two children, Wyatt (3 years) and Dimitri (10 months) which she is very proud. A small tribe to which it provides the bulk of the time, even if it also needs a lot of work. For her film career, the actress has had to make some compromises and, in particular, be willing to part with their treasures for short periods of time. A difficult situation at the beginning, but it is now perfectly balanced. “You’re stressed and there’s always the idea of the guilt of leaving your children, but you know that they will go well. I’ve done it once and it went well, so I know I can do it”.

If it sometimes asks for help in hiring a nanny or a babysitter, Mila Kunis is now the best way to proceed. To have her children near her when she is shooting the rest of away the idea the most simple. For his latest project, the young mother of 34-year-old had taken his two little with it and could then enjoy free time to have some fun with them. “I could write a book on activities for children anywhere in the world !” she says with a sense of humor. “Before, we had the habit of seeking the club the coolest, and today, I can tell you about the zoo in Atlanta and the bouncy house”. A radical change concerns, that she speaks with self-deprecating humor, even if she assures us : “there is not a single activity that I have not yet done with my children.”

Sublime mom

After his birth on November 30, 2016, Mila Kunis has quickly regained a slender and slender. A nice body for which she had to fight for several months. “It’s a lot of gym” she says, exhausted. “I hate the people who say it is natural. No ! This is not natural”. So there was a lot of effort and patience to the star hollywodienne to regain its physical original. An aggressive athlete who has quickly borne fruit, the actress has never been as beautiful.