Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher accomplices on the red carpet

On the occasion of the sixth ceremony of the Breakthrough Awards, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have marched hand in hand, happier than ever.

After more than six years of relationship and two years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seem to be always so close. Looks mischievous, knowing smiles and gestures of caring, the two lovebirds have proven once again that they were part of the couples most adorable and the most glamorous Hollywood. On the red carpet at the Breakthrough Awards, the two actors have delighted the photographers by their freshness and the romance and did not hesitate to offer beautiful smiles. A nice release in love that has surely delighted the fans.

Passionate about science and technology, Ashton Kutcher was just thrilled to be able to participate in this evening reward the best researchers and scientists of the year. The actor and his wife intervened on scene for a few minutes to salute the work of the winners. An important moment that they have shared both, and that made him very proud. The interpreter of Steve Jobs has shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, where he thanked the scientific american Jennifer Doudna have answered all his questions.

Can’t believe I got to sit next to my scientific hero tonight at @brkthroughprize . Thank you Jennifer Doudna for indulging my questions. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) 4 December 2017

A couple elegant

Both on their 31, Ahston Kutcher and Mila Kunis were dressed in outfits resplendent for the event. The gorgeous actress wore a beautiful dress composed of a black bustier and a massive flowery skirt. As for her husband, he had opted for a black suit with a white shirt and a bow tie. Real couple of stars, as cute as sparkly.