Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are asking their friends to occupy their child for “respite”

In full containment, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are calling on their friends to have a time of respite and look after their children.

Fortunately, my friends are there. Monday 4 may 2020, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have announced their arrival in the show, “Fallon At Home”. “Mila and I went to discuss with Jimmy about our wine of quarantine,” wrote the actor of 42 years. In fact, they had the brilliant idea in the month of April, to launch a special wine to support the associations in need while having a good time. This time, the famous hollywood couple has issued a very useful trick to occupy her children during the confinement.

“How are the children” asked Jimmy Fallon. “They have an iPad and pretzels”, joked the actress of 36 years. Her husband was quick to clarify that Wyatt (5 years old) and Dimitri (3 years) have access to educational games and learning programs. “We have put in place as a journey where children learn one subject per week, so the first week was on energy and electricity, then it was the architecture and construction,” said Ashton Kutcher.

Free for twenty minutes

In regards to the home school, the couple married since 2015 has found a fool-proof method to look after his two small children. If there is one thing that can rejoice the lovebirds, this is for the use of their friends. “We hired our friends to make Zoom sessions of twenty minutes with our children. We said : “Teach them what you want, either make bouquets of flowers, architecture… what you want”, it allows us to have twenty minutes without us to look after our children and this is a way for them to interact with other people”, proudly explained to Mila Kunis. A nice idea.

