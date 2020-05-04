Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are definitely very good…

The couple, who has two children, has truly at heart the well-being of their offspring, and it comes out very well in the decisions that they make to their ways.

Ashton Kutcher, 39 years old, is an actor, producer and screenwriter, very well known american that we saw for years in the tv series That ’70s Show, of 1998 to 2006, but also thanks to many roles unhooked the cinema, for example in Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000), The Butterfly Effect (2004), Valentine’s Day (2010) and Jobs (2013).

Mila Kunis, 34 years old, is a native of Ukraine and is a talented actress, as we could see, in particular, to the television, she also in the series That ’70s Showduring the same years that Ashton, and the cinema in many productions such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), The Book of Eli (2010), Black Swan (2010) and Bad Moms (2016).

The two lovers met on the set of That ’70s Showbut it was not until 2011 that they will begin dating. In January 2014, the couple gets engaged and married on 4 July 2015. On the 1st of October is born Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, a beautiful daughter, who will be followed by an adorable little boy, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, on October 7, 2016. In a relationship for 6 years, but been good friends for nearly 20 years, Ashton and Mila really have a wonderful family and we must admit that they are excellent parents. Impossible to say otherwise when we see the decisions that parents take to best ensure the well-being and education of their two children.

Recently, we learned that the couple had decided to no longer offer gifts to their children for Christmas. It is the young woman who said during an interview granted to the program Entertainment Tonight.

“When we celebrated Christmas last year, Wyatt was 2 years old and it was too much. He has given nothing, it was the grandparents. The children do not appreciate more the gifts. They do not even know more what they expect. They’re just waiting for something. We told our parents that each child would be entitled to a gift. Otherwise, we’ll make a charitable donation to a children’s hospital. This is our new tradition.”

It may be that other parents will want to follow their example this year, who knows?

Nova 969

During an interview with Arianna Huffington, Ashton Kutcher is also gone of certain statements which, once again, confirms how the couple keeps to the well-being of its children. While we live in a society that is very focused on social networks, the actor says that he does not use it, or very little. It does practically never updated his account Instagram, and its gentle, it does not even have an account, all this in order to preserve the privacy of their children. Ashton explains their decision to stay away from social networks, saying that for them, public life is a personal choice. His wife and him decided to live their life in the spotlight, but not their children. They consider that they have the right to choose if they want to reveal as much to the public or not.

One can only agree with the decisions made by the couple. Their children thank probably later!

Sources: