Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are helped by their friends to the home school

The actress Mila Kunis — Lisa OConnor / AFF / VISUAL Press Agency



While the home school is often a challenge for parents,

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have found an original way to offer you a moment of respite, while ensuring the education of their children. They call to their friends !

“The thing that we have done, and I think it is a good thing, it is that we enlisted our friends to give lessons of 20 minutes with our kids on Zoom. We said, “Teach them anything”. It can go from floral to architecture, or anything else. And like that, it gives us 20 minutes of peace and quiet and allows our children to have a different kind of interaction, ” explained the actress to Jimmy Fallon during his Tonight Show.

Of devoted friends

Fortunately for them, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have many devoted friends, and especially the singles who seem to turn the inches during the confinement. “It works really well with singles. They are at home, they are alone and they don’t have to run after their kids all day, ” added the actor also present during the interview.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have two children, their daughter, Wyatt (5 years old) and their son Dimitri (3 years).