Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are launching a “wine of quarantine”

This Sunday, April 19, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were part of a project is totally innovative in order to raise funds for charity.

“Mix the useful with the pleasant” : it is an expression that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been well assimilated. Sunday 19th of April 2020, they have shared a new initiative on social networks : they launch a “wine of quarantine.” It is the actor of 42 years who has in a first time posted a beautiful poster of this project. “Mila and I are launching a wine of quarantine ! 100% of the profits will support research and the fight against the covid-19″, he announced. Shortly after, the father of Wyatt (5 years old) and Dimitri (3 years) has released a video of him and his wife proudly presenting their product, a product of their imagination. With a catching slogan ‘”The wine of the impact”), it may encounter a resounding success.

Ashton Kutcher has shared the idea of the project : “in The evening, we love to have visit you virtual with our friends, and what we like to do during these appointments it is…”, “Drink”, hastens to meet the actress of 36 years in a laugh. “And the other thing that we worked on was to help charities that are feeding children or supporting families who have lost their jobs…,” continued the couple, who this year celebrates his fifth wedding anniversary. “Mila was therefore thought to combine the two (…) the brilliant idea of Mila has been to create a wine as a token of appreciation and 100 % of the benefits accrue to the fight against the covid-19” concluded Ashton Kutcher

An aperitif virtual inauguration

The hollywood couple has revealed the famous bottle “quarantine”. The product is presented with a white label to write on it the name of a person with whom one wishes to share it by example. “We would like to share this first aperitif virtual with you,” said Ashton Kutcher. Mila Kunis is so with a felt pen to write “You !” on the white label.

Ashton Kutcher has officially stated : “This first bottle of wine of quarantine is in your honour”. The duo share their first cup together and don’t forget the traditional expression “cheers” (“health !”) before drinking.

They end their presentation by explaining that the bottle is available on a new siteby encouraging their fans to stay home and in congratulating the workers and the workers-key.

Has to read also : Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher would like to thank the caregivers with their children