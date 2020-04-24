Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents ‘funny’

Laugh family is very important to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher!

The actress of the film ‘Sex between friends’ and the actor of 42 years – who are the proud parents of Wyatt, age five, and Dimitri, three years – said their family home is a place where they make jokes and laugh all together. However, their children do not always find their jokes very funny!

During its passage through the podcast Teach Me Something New, presented by Brit Morin, Ashton said : “I sometimes try to read the books of my daughter doing the voice of each character, and my daughter said to me, ‘can You read normally ?’

“I’m going to do the voice of Peppa Pig with an English accent. And then Daddy Pig and all the rest. And she said to me, ‘Dad, normally read’.

What Mila added : “We’re both of the parents are funny when it cares for the children, but this does not require you to have talent… It just makes the idiots.

“When we are home, we don’t take seriously but I think this comes from the fact that we feel comfortable with our bodies but also in our heads. We are not afraid to spend for idiots “.

However, their daughter does not like when they take other accents, because it does not know where they come from.

Mila explained : “Wyatt knows all of our lives. Really, sometimes she said to me, ‘Tell me a little about your life’. And you say, ‘Very well, let me think about it for a second’. But after a while, you have nothing to tell. So Ashton invents stories based on things he has experienced. Because, really, there was nothing more to tell.”

Moreover, despite their lifestyle easy, Mila and Ashton refuse to give in to the whims of their children because they want them to understand the value of money.

The actress of ‘Bad Moms’, said: “This is very important because Ashton and I do not come from affluent backgrounds and we grew up in poverty. We forged our own vision of what is money. A dollar is a dollar. We have never been given anything easily.

“You have to teach them from a young age, you see, ‘Mom and Dad may have a dollar but you are poor. You’re very poor, you have nothing. Mom and Dad have a bank account’ “.