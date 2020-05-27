Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are selling their first home for $ 14 million

The couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher continues to do business in real estate.

There is no small investment, especially for hollywood stars who are constantly selling their goods with added value. According to the information revealed may 26, 2020 “Variety“Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are the latest in a long list of personalities, who wish to sell their valuable property in Los Angeles. The actress of 36 years of age and the actor of 42 years nowadays looking to get rid of the first home they have purchased together, a few months before their wedding celebrated there is now five years old.

Located in Beverly Hills, home of 682 square meters and it is composed of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a gym and a wine cellar. The parents of Wyatt (5 years old) and Dimitri (3 years) were offered this house in 2014 for $ 10.2 million. They claim to be today nearly 14 million (13,995 million).

As highlighted in “Variety”, this sale is not surprising, as the couple had acquired in 2017 a large field, always in Beverly Hills, where he planned to build a huge villa. The work is still in progress, this is Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are currently living with their children in another of their properties, this time estimated at $ 10 million and located by the sea in Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara. It is from there that they announced several weeks ago the launch of a wine “quarantine”, a drink which is a benefit to the caregivers and the research against the coronavirus.

Has to read also : Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are asking their friends to occupy their child for “respite”