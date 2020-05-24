Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, engagement, new episode

Stronger than Brangelina and the DeppHeard, the couple formed by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher today takes on another dimension. For the last two years, the young people come to take a new direction.

To believe the ring is accented with a beautiful gemstone which is slipped over the ring finger of Mila Kunis, their engagement is more topical than ever. For the american website US Weekly it, this is a fact: Ashton Kutcher and his pretty girlfriend are ready to say yes to life. An anonymous source accurate to the newspaper that the actress “is crazy Ashton”, who wouldn’t, let’s be honest.

The presence of this ring that we want engagement comes implicitly confirm what everyone was waiting for the adorable couple. After her divorce surmédiatisé with Demi Moore in 2011, the new hero of My uncle Charlie, has promised not to commit the same mistakes. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have built their relationship in the greatest possible discretion. They have also belatedly confirmed their romance. There is thus little chance that they should press to their future union.

If Ashton Kutcher has long formed, with Demi Moore, the couple’s Hollywood, Mila Kunis has known a love life more tumultuous with Macaulay Culkin for eight years. But between the two ex-companion That ‘ 70s showeverything seems to party to last the whole life.