Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Get Help from Friends for Home School

While homeschooling is often a big challenge for parents, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have found an original way to give themselves a break while ensuring the education of their children. They call on their friends!

“The thing we did, and I think it’s a good thing, was that we enlisted our friends to give 20-minute lessons to our children on Zoom. They were told, “Teach them anything.” It can range from floral arrangement to architecture or anything else. And like that, it gives us 20 minutes of tranquility and allows our children to have a different type of interaction, “the actress explained to Jimmy Fallon during her Tonight Show.

Dedicated friends

Fortunately for them, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have many devoted and especially single friends who seem to be twiddling their thumbs during confinement. “It works really well with singles. They are at home, they are alone and they do not have to run after their children all day, “added the actor also present during the interview.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have two children, their daughter Wyatt (5 years old) and their boy Dimitri (3 years old).