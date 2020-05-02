Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have chosen to leave their…

Live the same battle financial tear currently the family Hallyday? Out of the question! Mila and Ashton have already put everything in place to avoid this drama: in order to ensure that his offspring receive an education of the more “ordinary” and that it’s growing in cultivating his independence, the couple of stars chose to leave Wyatt Isabelle (3 years old) and Dimitri (15 months). As well, these will not affect the every penny of the fortune parental, and can never rest on the idea that “Mom and dad are rich”.

Although it may seem a bit strict, this choice does, however, seem not so surprising: in the family Kunis-Kutcher, humility and gratitude are core values. In October 2017, the duo had surprised the world by announcing that her two tots would not have to be Christmas gifts. Why this drastic decision? In order to teach them the true value of things, and avoid a mountain of toys only makes them insensitive to their privileges.

A golden childhood

On February 14, 2018, at the microphone of Dax ShepardAshton Kutcher stated that it was actually what Wyatt Isabelle, and Dimitri develop characters as “down-to-earth” as possible:

My children live very privileged and they don’t know it, he said. It is not the will never know because it is the only one they know.

The actor has, however, added that if her children decided to mount a personal project, he would be delighted to support it financially: “We hope that they will be motivated and determined!” he said, after being expanded on the importance of knowing how to fend for themselves, independently, in the current society.

And that will happen to all that money? Rather than bequeath their sub to their family, Mila and Ashton would have the intention to donate all their possessions to charities!

Mila Kunis, mom, caring and committed woman

