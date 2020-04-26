Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher : hugs between friends

Then love or friendship ? This is the question that arises around Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The two stars had taken the trouble to refute the rumors that the said couple there has already been a few weeks. When Mila was sleeping in Ashton and they spent together whole days shopping or walking around, the two actors played the card of friendship. However, this weekend the two former performers of Kelso and Jackie from the series “That 70’s show” were seen closer than ever before. They got together for dinner in a restaurant in Los Angeles and thinking to be away from prying eyes, then shared a moment full of tenderness, in the arms of one another. Even if they get along well since their meeting on the set of the series in 1998, it would seem that, this time, their relationship has passed the stage of friendship.

Mila or Half ?

It is more nothing to understand ! While there are still a few days Ashton Kutcher looked ready to win back his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and do everything to give a second chance to their marriage, providing for same to spend a few days together, this weekend, the star of “My uncle Charlie” was so concerned by his example Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will they admit that their feelings are no longer simply those of two friends ? One thing is for sure, Demi Moore may not appreciate this new romance…