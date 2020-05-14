Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, in love and radiant for a (very) rare red carpet

Very undressed, Mila Kunis has opted for a beautiful gown flower of the Italian house Dolce & Gabbana. The hair gathered in back, the actress of 34 years has multiplied the knowing smiles on the arm of her husband before going on stage at his sides to give a speech and to reward one of the winners.

Other hollywood stars were present at the event, such as actresses Kerry Washington (Giambattista Valli) and Lily Collins (in Prada), but also Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) and François-Henri Pinault, chairman and director-general of the group Kering. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is up on stage to do the show in front of, among others, Sergey Brin, cofounder of Google and the initiative of this ceremony.