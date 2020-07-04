Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may have the sweetest love story of all time

“It was pretty mutual,” said Kutcher. “It was pretty clear that things were happening. “

Kunis ended up staying until the next day, the fight against the temptation to call an Uber in the middle of the night. “The first time I slept while I was alone,” he explained to Stern.

Despite the signal that you could say that they were destined for something more than a simple adventure casual, and two of them were shy to the idea of jumping in another relationship long and potentially complicated. As she said to Stern, ” we started with the idea that you are never going to get married. “

Or, ideally, extend any type of romantic relationship.

They have therefore borrowed a concept directly from the plot shared of his films in perspective. The two Kunis (that have been associated with Justin Timberlake in 2011 Friends with benefits) and Kutcher (of him and of Natalie Portman associated to Without fasteners this same year), I thought I could handle an adventure without emotions.

“If we were paying attention to these movies, we must know that this kind of thing does not work in real life,” admitted Kunis to the Stern. “Well, it’s obvious that you have not been paying attention. “

Instead, they may have naively thought they would be the only ones to overcome the obstacles and fulfill his covenant.