Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher : Rare appearance and confidences about their sons

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have already raised 1 million euros. The couple of american actors was engaged in the production of Quarantine Wine, “Wine of the containment” in French, a red wine whose profits will be donated to associations fighting against the financial crisis of the sars coronavirus. You could obtain here for $ 50 two bottles.

“We wanted to play it safe, so we bought 2 000 cases of wine. In eight hours, it had already sold. We were shocked !”applauded the actress in the night show Jimmy Fallon, by video-conferencing. In addition, they had a video on the social networks to promote their brand. “Çhas us amazed ! We’re going to need to acquire more“, she added.

The opportunity for Jimmy Fallon to ask about their two sons, Wyatt (5 years old) and Dimitri (3 years). “They have an iPad and pretzels“has blagué Mila Kunis. They actually have educational materials and curricula to continue their education at home. “We have put in place as a journey where children learn one subject per week, so the first week was on energy and electricity, then it was about architecture and construction“, detailed Ashton Kutcher.

And to look after their two little monsters, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher do not hesitate to solicit their friends. “We hired friends to do video conferences with them. They said : ‘Teach them what you want, either make bouquets of flowers, architecture… what you want’, that allows us to twenty minutes without us to look after our children and this is a way for them to interact with other people“explained this mother, intelligent and full of resources.