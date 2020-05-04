Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher refuse to offer gifts…

A Christmas without gifts: for the family Kutcher, the sentence is dropped. Barricaderont the chimney in order to prevent the Father Christmas go? Not even need. Mila Kunis has preferred to send a clear message to his parents and step-parents. This year, the little Wyatt, 3 years old, and his brother Dimitri, 10 months, will not have a present under the christmas tree.

Mila Kunis is currently promoting “Bad Moms “Christmas” (release date November 29, 2017 in Switzerland). In an interview granted to “Entertainment Tonight“the actress, 34-year-old has explained his approach:

When we celebrated Christmas last year, Wyatt was 2 years old and it was too much. Ashton and I have given nothing, everything came from his grandparents. The children do not appreciate more the gifts. They do not even know more what they are expecting: they’re just waiting for something, no matter what it is.

A childhood without a Christmas celebration

However, there was no question of not celebrating Christmas. For Mila Kunis, together with his relatives on the evening of 24 December is essential. In the USSR, his family did not celebrate new year’s eve, because they were jews. “In Russia, if you weren’t a christian, you were not allowed to celebrate this holiday.” When she lands in Los Angeles, a 7-year-old, the girl immediately found this celebration magical: “Here, we were welcome to participate in the traditions, in spite of our religion. Get together at this special day has become very important for us.”

The pressure exerted by the grandparents was just the same collapse of the couple: these will be allowed to provide one gift per child. “We have begged them to respect our will,” explains the young woman. You can’t fix it? Make a donation to an association, a hospital for children, SPA. It doesn’t matter! But this is now our new tradition.” Their dearest wish: to make it clear to Wyatt and Dimitri that the spirit of Christmas does not lie in material things. And it gives us really desire to imitate them…

