Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sell their chic villa for 14 million dollars

Luxury real estate and now includes a new exception in its ranks. As reported in the site Page SixMila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher want to separate themselves from their residence in Coldwater Canyon, located in the county of Los Angeles. They ask for $ 14 million.

This residence, built in 1999, is the first purchased by the lovers in 2014. It is still today regarded as their main residence. It is a house overlooking Beverly Hills and in an area protected by guards, known as the Hidden Valley. Among the neighbors ? Adele, Cameron Diaz and Katy Perry. The two-storey house has a habitable surface area of 682 m2 and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a sauna and an impressive wine cellar. It is also necessary to count on a beautiful garden, a stone terrace shaded and a small swimming pool. This home has been purchased by the couple for $ 10.2 million. Previously, it belonged to the boss of Viacom, Tom Freston.

The parents of Wyatt (5 years old) and Dimitri (3 years) hope to make a nice profit on this house. Currently, Mila Kunis (36 years old) and Ashton Kutcher (42 years old) spend their confinement in their beautiful house facing the ocean, in Carpinteria near Santa Barbara, about 1h30 drive from their home in sale. Lovers have also bought in 2017, a vast field in the same sector as their principal residence in order to build a huge house in which they will go live at the end of the work.

As a reminder, the fortune of Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Bad Moms, Ted…) is estimated by the press to approximately $ 65 million. As to her husband Ashton Kutcher (That ’70s Show, My uncle Charlie, Boy Toy…), the siena is estimated at around 200 million dollars!!!