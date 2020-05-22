Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher : the family is growing

The second is on the way! The two actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who have said ” yes ” in the greatest secrecy, last July, now expect a new child. The news was confirmed by the spokesman of the couple, the magazine of the american People. They are already the proud parents of a little girl of twenty months, named Wyatt Isabelle. “The face of Ashton lights up completely when he speaks of the little Wyatt, and little is in the way ! told a loved one People. All in the fact of being a father is natural for him. “

In October last year, the pretty mother, is 32 years old and a native of Ukraine, said he was already excited at the idea to enlarge the family, in an interview with the site Business Insider. In the month of may, the young woman had also entrusted Entertainment Tonight with the birth of her first child, she had finally managed to balance the different facets of his life : “be a partner, a wife, and a woman in full bloom, while in charge of a child’s life “. It was no problem to take a break from music. Before adding : “When we decided to have a baby with Ashton, we have also decided to no longer be selfish, or in any case to try. As a human being, it is bound to be a little selfish… but we really wanted a family ! “

“This is the most awesome of moms,” said Ashton Kutcher. “I’m going to work every morning, I come home and I find it perfect. Every time she gives the impression that her whole day was impeccably held. While I know that not everything was flawless, but she says nothing… it is incredible. It is extraordinary. “According to his wife, the actor himself is one hell of a dad-hen. 16 years after their debut in the series That’ 70 Showthe couple that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher formed on the screen is now changed into a happy family… and more cohesive than ever before !

Photo credits : KR4/WENN.COM/SIPA