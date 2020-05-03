Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher : the fans in love

Tuesday, 31 October, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have swapped their Halloween costumes for their favourite outfits : baseball caps and tee-shirts branded with the name of their favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. They spent the evening in the romantic stage.

Fans a day, fans still. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, fans of the baseball team of Los Angeles, the Dodgers, have not hesitated a second to celebrate Halloween, or to support their players on Tuesday 31 October. They swapped their disguises for donning caps and t-shirts branded in the name of their favorite team and went to watch the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Houston Astros in the final of the major league baseball, the World Series in 2017.

To read also :Mila Kunis : her husband, her best friend

True sports enthusiasts

At Dodger Stadium, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have set fire to the grandstand of fans to the City of Angels. Not hesitating to give voice to their players or raising the top the blue flags of their team. And the two lovers have brought happiness to the Dodgers, who won the match 3-1 (but that have ultimately not won the World Series 2017, no offense to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher). The two actors had left their two children, Wyatt Isabelle, 3 years, and Dimitri Portwood, 11 months, to spend the night.

To read also :Mila Kunis, an uncool mom

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, in true sports enthusiasts, provide regular evening entertainment for two (plus thousands of other fans), to support the Dodgers, but not that. They are also fans of the Lakers basketball club of Los Angeles, or Chicago Bears, the american football team.