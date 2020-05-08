Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: the sex of their second baby revealed

They form one of the couples most glamorous Hollywood, yet, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are nothing like the other american stars. After being married in secret in 2015, in the simplicity that characterizes them, after the birth of their daughter Wyatt Isabelle in 2014, it was learned that they were preparing to a new and happy event this summer, when the baby bump of the actress could no longer be concealed from the press.

If the actress to appear in the film Bad moms Jon Lucas and Scott Moore never hesitates to tell in detail the life of its torque, up to give details about her anatomy, she was well guarded up here to reveal the sex of her unborn baby. But the american magazine Life & Styles

has deployed its reporters, and one of them was able to meet a close to the couple very, very talkative.

According to him, the blessed event is fast approaching, and the parents prepare to welcome a boy. The little Wyatt Isabelle, who will celebrate her two year on the 1st of October next, will therefore have a little brother! And it fills with joy the whole family, as explained in this close:

“They are super happy. Even if they told everyone that they would be happy with another girl, both of them were hoping for a boy. “

And preparations are in full swing. The source is decidedly informed about the magazine Life & Styles continues:

“The mother of Ashton, sent a cover and latches blue (…) They have filled the child’s bedroom of toys and gadgets. ”

Proof that Dad Ashton prepares for the arrival of this little boy. And to hear it, it was not intended to stay there. A third child would be in his plans, but we are for the moment quite unable to tell you more. We must first wait for the world famous second birth, and leave a little mom blow!