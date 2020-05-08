Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher : their two year old daughter is trilingual

At the age of two years, the daughter of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Wyatt, don’t go to school yet. But the little girl is already trilingual : she speaks two other languages in addition to English. Discover without further delay, which it is.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are about to welcome their second child, the actor has revealed the sex on the plateau of the Late Night. Two years after the birth of their little Wyatt Isabelle, the actors are going to have…a boy ! A little guy who will surely speak three languages, and like her big sister.

In effect, Kutcher revealed that his daughter was trilingual, always on the set of the talk-show host Seth Meyers. “ She speaks and understands English, has revealed the star That 70’s show to the presenter. She speaks and understands Spanish. She understands Russian but does not speak it yet “. If Wyatt is on the point to speak Russian, nothing to do with the Montessori method or a private teacher at home : this is due to the origins of Mila Kunis (who is actually called Milena), was born in 1983 in Ukraine, a territory that was part of the USSR at the time.

Elsewhere, Ashton has also explained to Meyers they have taken some Russian lessons : “ The grandparents of Mila speak Russian, so I took a course in Russian for six months to be able to understand. It is a language very aggressive. Whatever you say, it looks like you are screaming .[…] I thought they didn’t like me but when I started to understand them, I realized they were saying “We love you so much” “. We are reassured to him.