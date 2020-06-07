Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher : they take a great decision ! – She – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

Currently confined in one of their properties in Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have recently made the decision to sell their first house in Los Angeles. The couple, who recently launched her wine ” quarantine “, to make a nice gain on the sale of this immense property.

According to ” Variety “, the couple would have purchased this property in Los Angeles for a little over ten million dollars, but expects to sell around 14 million! A real estate transaction so it could pay big dividends to the proud parents of Wyatt (5 years old) and Dimitri (3 years). The property had just been put on the market, it has not yet found a taker, but this should not delay because the former home of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is obviously particularly luxurious and well-placed.

During the containment, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have taken advantage of their free time to do the maximum things with their children, thus proving that they were still and always very united, despite the rumors of separation. In addition, the couple has therefore launched its “wine of forty” whose profits will be donated to the caregivers who are fighting the coronavirus.

