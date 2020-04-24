Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will they be invited to the wedding of princess Beatrice?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are a couple of celebrities very discreet. The two have been married for 2015 and have two young children together, and although they have been able to maintain a flourishing career in Hollywood, they are not often on the party scene.

There are only a few occasions notable where Kunis and Kutcher are out with other couples at a high level. However, several years ago, Kunis and Kutcher were spotted in a relationship with princess Beatrice and her little-then-boyfriend, Dave Clark.

In light of the forthcoming marriage of the princess Beatrice, some fans are asking if Kunis and Kutcher may or may not make an appearance at the grand royal wedding.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have partied with princess Beatrice

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis | Steve Jennings / . for the price revolutionary

In 2015, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were newlyweds and had fun settling in to married life. Kutcher was being friends with Dave Clark through its sales and marketing efforts, which came out with princess Beatrice at the time.

In a short time, Kutcher was presented Kunis with Clark and princess Beatrice. Although the two couples could not seem more different, they were immediately successful. The two couples have been spotted at several places in the world, of double dates in London to festivals in Mexico.

According to reports, the friendship between the four went far beyond the superficial. Mila Kunis, a big fan of the royal family, would have loved to spend time with the princess Beatrice, listening to no doubt with great interest the stories of life in the ranks royal. Princess Beatrice, although raised in a privileged environment, has forged a career of power on its own merits, then she and Kunis probably had a lot to say.

The marriage of the princess Beatrice will be highly publicized

Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark would have seemed perfectly matched at a given time, but in the summer of 2016, the two had ended their relationship. Several years after the end of her romance with Clark, she was linked to the magnate of the property Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. After about a year of dating, the two got engaged the end of 2019.

The marriage of the princess Beatrice and Mozzi is scheduled for may 2020 and will certainly be an event that is highly publicized and exciting. Biggest royal wedding since the union of prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, the marriage of the princess Beatrice will certainly attract a lot of interest from fans royal.

With a large circle of friends and professional knowledge, as well as members of the family, there will inevitably be a lot of invited guests to the ceremony in the spring.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will score an invitation to the wedding of princess Beatrice?

Although Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have not been seen with princess Beatrice in recent years, it is quite possible that the two have scored an invitation coveted at his next wedding. There may be several reasons why they have not been seen together – Kutcher and Kunis are now parents and have two young children, which makes the active social life quite difficult.

Princess Beatrice also lives a life that is more complicated – despite the happiness of his new romance, she had to face the scandal is very public that his father, prince Andrew, crossing.

Yet, she could stay in touch with Kutcher and Kunis by SMS or phone calls. It is also possible that they have spent time together and managed to avoid the spotlight of the paparazzi, what is feasible, given their private nature.

Fans royal will have to wait and see if Kutcher and Kunis will eventually make an appearance at the wedding of princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – they seem to be a friendship that could last.