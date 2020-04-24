Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher would like to thank the caregivers with their children

Ashton Kutcher has released on Tuesday a photo where you can see part of his two children hold a banner that thanked the people working at the front line in this pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Children of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sign a first (and very small) appearance on the social networks. Tuesday 24 march 2020, the actor, 42-year-old published a photo in which we see only the legs of his daughter, Wyatt (5 years old) and his son Dimitri (3 years). Sister and brother are standing, hidden by a banner that they present to the camera. “Thank you for all that you do,” reads one. A nice word supporting, among others, the nursing staff, which is currently being severely tested by this pandemic of sars coronavirus.

“We’ll get there together !”

The plate is accompanied by an additional message in the caption : “all the people who are on the front line. The medical workers, delivery drivers, and employees of grocery stores, people of good hearts and generous spirits, and all the people who have no choice but to go to work at the moment. We will get there together!” bed-on.

In a relationship for nine years and married for soon to be five, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher take care to preserve the anonymity of their children. The actress of 36 years is not even active on social networks.

