Mila Kunis (Bad moms, TFX), movie star from an early age ! (PHOTOS)

In Bad momsMila Kunis does what she does best : make people laugh with a character as endearing as crazy ! It must be said that since his young age, the actress plays in front of the cameras. It was in 1994 at the age of 11, she made her first steps in the mythical series Baywatch. It then continues with That 70’s Show where she met her current companion Ashton Kutcher.

Side cinema, it is in 1996 that the young mother arrives on the big screen in When Father Christmas gets in the way. Until 2016, Mila Kunis has shot over thirty films. Among the most important : Black Swan (2010) Darren Aronofsky alongside Natalie Portman, (2013) The fantastic world of Oz Sam Raimi alongside James Franco or Ted (2012) Seth MacFarlane alongside Mark Whalberg.

