Mila Kunis, beauty scarlet in Los Angeles

Wednesday, July 25, Mila Kunis had the film “The Spy who me has dropped” in avant-premiere in Los Angeles. All smiles, the actress in the red dress was sublime.

Red dress on the black carpet. Wednesday, July 25, Mila Kunis had the film “The Spy who me gone”, of Susanna Fogel, first at the Fox Village Theater, in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she opted for a strapless dress scarlet low-cut with a short skirt and a train of tulle. All smiles, the actress was resplendent alongside her playing partner, Kate McKinnon, in combination, sexy black. Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are the two main actresses of the comedy “The Spy who me gone”, which is scheduled to release on 8 August in France.

The pitch : Audrey and Morgan, two thirty-somethings living in Los Angeles, find themselves in spite of it embedded in an international conspiracy when they discover that the ex-boyfriend of Audrey (played by Justin Theroux) is a spy. The two friends find themselves with two dead bodies and a USB key is highly coveted. Audrey and Morgan then decide to run away, continuing across the whole of Europe. In casting, there is also Kev Adams, who plays for the first time in a film across the Atlantic.

Ashton Kutcher keeps the children

Ashton Kutcher, present at the premiere to support his wife, there was only a brief passage before joining their two children. In fact, the actor and the actress do not want to expose Wyatt, 3 years old, and Dimitri, 10 months, or on the red carpet, or on social networks. “We have private accounts to share with the family, grandparents can see pictures of the kids. But we don’t want to share pictures of our children publicly because we believe that being a public figure is a personal choice,” said Ashton Kutcher in a podcast IHeartRadio.

