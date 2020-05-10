Mila Kunis – biography of Mila Kunis with Gala.fr

Born August 14, 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, Mila Kunis was only eight years old when his family moved to Los Angeles. After having followed courses at the University of Loyola Marymount, she decided to start a career of actress. It then connects small roles in various series and comedies, but has to wait 1998 before getting a first role in the series That 70’s Show, where she plays Jackie Burkhart, the bride capricious of the handsome Ashton Kutcher on the small screen. His performance was hailed two years later whenshe gets a reward for the Young Star Awards.

In 2002, she won a major role in American Psycho 2where she portrays a student as sulfurous unbalanced. Then she alternates between genres, sometimes in the displays of romantic comedies such as Sans Sarah rien ne va! (2008) along with other actors of the series (Kristen Bell, Jason Segel), sometimes to that of science-fiction films such as the Book of Eli (2010), with Denzel Washington. She even manages to illustrate, in the adaptation of the famous video game Max Paynealongside Mark Wahlberg, in 2008. She returned to the actor two years later in a movie of a completely different register, the comedy crazy Crazy Night.

In 2010, she was recognized in the feature film from Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan, in which she portrayed a young dancer confident and cheeky. A role in which she excelled, flying almost featured the film’s star, Natalie Portman. In September 2011, she returned to her classic, sharing the bill with Justin Timberlake in the movie Sex between friends. In July 2012, it is found in Tedwith Mark Wahlberg. In the same year, the luxury house of Dior made the actress his new ambassador of handbags Miss Dior.

Side, privacy, very pretty and seductive Mila has had a relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin for eight years (2002 to 2010). Fourteen years after the series That s 70 Show that had us on the screen, she found Ashton Kutcher. Exposing the big day hand in hand on August 5, 2012 at the international airport of Denpasar, the two actors have finally confirmed the rumor that ran last April about a budding romance between them. September 30, 2014, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher become the happy parents of a little girl, named Wyatt. They married discretely on July 4, 2015 in Los Angeles. On November 30, 2016, Mila Kunis gives birth to a little boy whose name has not been revealed yet.