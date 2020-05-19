Mila Kunis – biography of Mila Kunis with Voici.fr

Born in Ukraine in 1983, Mila Kunis comes from a jewish family, who left the soviet union in 1991 and settled in Los Angeles. She learns English by watching The Price Is Right (finally, the american version !), and then studied at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles. His eyes, one green, the other khaki, have never been a real problem, since it is a no doubt advantage of women the most desirable in the world.

She has appeared in many tv series: Walker, Texas Ranger, baywatch and Seven at home in particular, and then won the role of Jackie in the sitcom That ‘70’s Showand doubled Meg Griffin in the series The Griffin. It impresses in the turnip American Psycho 2 that everything the world had to thrash force without seeing it, and then plays in great films with us, as Max Payne. She went on to roles without achieving the worldwide fame which his physical the predestined, up to the love scene lesbian Black Swann. Revealed to the world, it receives the Price Marcello Mastroianni the best young performer at the Venice film Festival, then took the main role of Sex between friends.

For eight years, between 2002 and 2010, it is maquée with Macaulay Culkin, the kid Mom, I missed the plane. Since then, she is with Ashton Kutcher. Together they become the parents of a little girl on September 30, 2014. The weekend of July 4, 2015, she married Ashton Kutcher in any discretion. On November 30, 2016, the couple welcomed their little boy : Dimitri.