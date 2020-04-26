Mila Kunis, “brittle” and “cold” ?

Not easy to interview Mila Kunis. Stephen Witty, a journalist of the ” Star-Ledger “has made bitter experience. In an article published on 20 June, the journalist Stephen Witty has written of his maintenance disastrous with the american actress at the promotion for the film ” the Third Person “. “The interview was derailed, from the first question, when I made the mistake of asking Mila (who is pregnant, editor’s note) how she felt. It was very poorly made, ” he says. “I’m not talking about that “, would she have responded ” coldly “. “All the questions I asked him during the 25 minutes seemed to him seem boring, insulting, or motivated by hidden agendas,” he continued.

The reason for his “bad mood”

When Stephen Witty asks her about her childhood, the fact that it has left the Ukraine native to 7 years, Mila Kunis is nervous : “I have spoken of my arrival in the United States in hundreds of interviews. This is a banal topic, a story that is shared by all immigrants. It was harder for my brother 13 years of age or my parents. ”

When the journalist evokes the political situation in the country, the girlfriend of Ashton Kutcher shines : “It is strange to do an interview on a movie and see the Ukraine become the main subject. I often do interviews and most of the time, the journalist completely changed direction. “

For the author of the article, there could be an explanation for the “bad mood” of Mila Kunis : “I suspected later that she was upset by the publication on the same day an article in ‘Marie Claire’, where she mentioned her pregnancy in every detail. And by the fact that Gawker.com had purposely put his name and the name of Ashton Kutcher next to the word ‘vagina’ in the title. “