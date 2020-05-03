Mila Kunis broke “into tears” after having been harassed sex…

During his career, Mila Kunis has been the victim of sexual harassment several times. The american actress 34-year-old has sometimes lived very badly.

Mila Kunis frequent the microcosm of Hollywood for many years. Revealed by the series That ’70s Show in the 1990s, the beautiful brunette of 34 years has today become a headliner. The american actress, to the poster of the second installment of the saga Bad Moms, has not been spared by the inappropriate behavior of some men in the movie industry. In the last number of Gala, on newsstands this Wednesday, November 22, Mila Kunis confided on his painful experiences : “On several occasions, I happened to be harassed or abused. Je am not afraid of taking the word and preaching to those who have failed to respect. But as soon as I got in my car, I burst into tears and called Ashton (Kutcher, her husband and the father of her two children).”

Mila Kunis has been able to count on “valuable advice“his entourage to begin by that of her husband. For example, she always knew that he was not to be “go in a hotel room for a business meeting.“It is with this modus operandi that the producer Harvey Weinstein would have trapped many actresses. A month after the revelations about the criminal actions of the mogul of Hollywood, Mila Kunis had applauded the courage of his sisters, who have managed to break the silence.

The star of the film Ted had explained on the british website Daily Mail : “I am proud of all those who rise up, and also proud of the fact that we live in a country where women can express themselves and not be stoned to death or hung or punished in the street.”

