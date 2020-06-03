Mila Kunis describes her perfect day with Ashton Kutcher and their children

Kai Z Feng/Marie Claire
Mila Kunis does not have a mode of life so glamorous that you can imagine.
Take, for example, the idea of a perfect day with her husband, Ashton Kutcherand their two children. The actress describes to us precisely this ideal day in the November issue of the magazine Marie Claire she made the cover.
Mila describes it : “My ideal day is to wake me up at 7 am in the morning because, for me, to make the fat morning, this is it, and pile the kids in my bed with my husband.”
Then, the star of Bad Moms like “put cartoons on the tv, sleep a half hour more, get out of bed, prepare breakfast in your pajamas and maybe go to the zoo, to the aquarium or the park.”
All this “no paparazzi,” says Mila. “This would be my perfect day !”
Kunis gave birth to the first child of the couple, a little girl named Wyatt Isabelle(2014). Nearly two years later, they had a son, Dimitri Portwood. Then, his vision of the world has it changed since Mila has her own children ?
“Becoming a mother teaches you to become more altruistic,” says she to Marie Claire. “I’m exhausted, and then ? My children are in good health, I’m happy.
She adds : “We could be struck by lightning at any moment. So why the concern ? This has a side really liberating to say : “What must happen will happen. “These last four or five years, I realized how much I love this feeling.”
But this is not to say that Mila does stress never. Elsewhere, it describes itself as a “spiral”.
In other words : “I think too much. I dramatize everything. Something trivial, in my mind, becomes a real disaster. I spend from zero to one hundred. That is a problem.”
But Mila learns to transform these episodes disastrous into something positive. In speaking of the obstacles encountered by women in Hollywood, Kunis explained to the magazine : “Sometimes, I get home from work and saying to myself,” what is this b–del ? “But the anger is good. It motivates us to become better.”
She hopes to convey this lesson to the little Wyatt one day : “What I want my daughter to remember me, it is the value of hard work.”
Read the interview of Mila in its entirety in the November issue of Marie ClaireOctober 17-in kiosks.