Mila Kunis describes her perfect day with Ashton Kutcher and their children

Mila Kunis does not have a mode of life so glamorous that you can imagine.

Take, for example, the idea of a perfect day with her husband, Ashton Kutcherand their two children. The actress describes to us precisely this ideal day in the November issue of the magazine Marie Claire she made the cover.

Mila describes it : “My ideal day is to wake me up at 7 am in the morning because, for me, to make the fat morning, this is it, and pile the kids in my bed with my husband.”

Then, the star of Bad Moms like “put cartoons on the tv, sleep a half hour more, get out of bed, prepare breakfast in your pajamas and maybe go to the zoo, to the aquarium or the park.”

All this “no paparazzi,” says Mila. “This would be my perfect day !”