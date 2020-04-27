Mila Kunis has called on Demi Moore not to approach his daughter

Demi Moore would it be too invasive ? Little Wyatt is the center of attention Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, but also of that of Demi Moore. The ex-wife of Ashton Kutcher asks, in effect, non-stop news of the little girl, born the 30th September last. An interest that would not be to the taste of Mila Kunis, exasperated by the actress of 51 years, according to the u.s. site ” Radar Online “. “Half phone and sends all the time texting to know how will Wyatt,” said a source at the site. “All of this makes Mila crazy,” said the witness.

Demi Moore was invited to their homes

According to the friend of Mila Kunis, Demi Moore, came to pay a visit to little Wyatt, with Ashton Kutcher, without the parents have not been invited. “Mila was freaked out when she discovered a Half, her baby in her arms, in their own home,” reported the source to ” Radar Online “. The actress would have decided to put things to the point with the ex-wife of Ashton Kutcher. “She said, Half to stay away from her baby and leave them alone “, testified the friend of Mila Kunis.