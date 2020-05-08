Mila Kunis has not accepted the choice of the first name of Ashton Kutcher for their son

Wednesday, November 16, Ashton Kutcher was the guest of Conan O’brien in the american show ” Conan “. On this occasion, the actor is back with humour on his struggles to impose its idea of first name with his wife, Mila Kunis. And for good reason, the actor wants to call his future son Hawkeye. Problem ? This name, which can be translated by “hawk-eye” in French, is very loaded in the United States : this is what is called the american football team of the Iowa… “as Iowien I would be proud to have a son named Hawkeye,” began Ashton Kutcher on the set of the show. Hawkeye is also the name of the key character of the series MASH, Hawyeke Pierce, a surgeon of the american army, played by Alan Alda until 1983. “It may be a doctor,” then joked the actor, in speaking of the future child. Joke which has apparently not won over Mila Kunis, who has put his veto on the above name.

“I think we have the name”

That one is reassured, however, the parents of little Wyatt, their first daughter, born in 2014, have reached an agreement on the sensitive subject. “We have in mind a compound given name, since a certain time already,” said the actor to presenter Conan O’brien. “The problem is that when we find the first name too soon, there may be a slight apprehension. For example, the other day She asked me : “do you still have our name ?” I replied, “Yeah”. “” Why it was the “yeah acute ? she responded to it. Why this was not the “yeah calm” ? “” I then asked him : “But you, do you like the name, no ?” She said, “Yeah”. What I also reacted : “Wait, why you said like that ?” “Laughter on the set and panic among the Kutcher so. Fortunately the future father concluded his impressive monologue by a : “No, but I think we have the first name “.

Wyatt Kutcher and other first names improbable of baby stars

what will be the name of the future baby of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

