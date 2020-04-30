Mila Kunis has sabotaged her romance with Macaulay Culkin : “It was horrible !”

Not everyone remembers, not necessarily : before you become the bride of Ashton Kutcher and having two adorable children with him (Wyatt, 3 years old, and Dimitri, 1 year and a half), Mila Kunis has shared for eight years on the life of Macaulay Culkin, unforgettable Kevin in Mom, I missed the plane. The two actors, who had broken into in 2010, had always been very discreet about their relationship. Nearly a decade later, the actress of 34 years recalls their break-up…

Invited guest on the podcast Armchair Expert his friend Dax Sheperd to promote his new comedy The spy who me has dropped (on 8 August at the cinema), Mila Kunis revealed that she had caused the end of his romance with Macaulay Culkin. “I had a break horrible, really horrible. I’ve messed up. I was a co***ess in my twenties and I’ll be the first to admit it. And I have put in the time to come to realize, to say to me : ‘You know what, I was really a co***ess.’ I fucked up, and I fucked up in how I acted. When I am once again single, I told myself that I needed to take time for myself. I really need to understand why I had done what I had done, I needed to rebuild myself as a human“, she blurted out, admitting that she had since forgiven.

When she announced to her mother that she was going out with Ashton Kutcher

In her interview, Mila Kunis also discussed her relationship with Ashton Kutcher. First friends (they met in the late 1990s on the set of the series That ’70 Show), the actors are then become lovers. A love story born in 2012, a few months after the break-up of the actor with Demi Moore. And when Mila Kunis wanted to announce the news to her mother, the latter was collected in a funny way. “I told my mother that I was seeing someone. We were in the car and I said to her : ‘Mom, I gotta announce that I’m going out with someone.’ She said to me : ‘Oh, tell me, who is this ?’, I said to him ‘You need to get ready for that one… I go out with Ashton Kutcher’ to me, she literally said : ‘Oh shut up’ in Russian. I told him that I was serious and that I was in love“, she explained.

According to her, it is because of the speculation of the divorce of Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore (he had been the subject of rumors of infidelity,) that his mother had an opinion biased about the comedian. “He had just come out of a divorce and he has had so many misconception about it. And because it is very secret, very respectful, he wasn’t going to say anything and let the rumors be. The people believed in it. (…) People have had a perception strange of who he was, based on these rumours, which he had not responded. We started our relationship by being super honest and transparent with one another, we knew our defects to 100%, we knew exactly who we were… And we were accepted for who we are“, she concluded.