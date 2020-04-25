Mila Kunis is upset that Demi Moore unpacks his “dirty laundry” with Ashton Kutcher

With a tumultuous marriage and highly publicized, with Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher has learned the lesson, it now protects fiercely his private life. His relationship with Mila Kunis, his wife and mother of his two children, we know very little. The two lovers live a life of discreet and careful not to expose themselves. However, Ashton Kutcher has done since a few days the news people because of the publication by Demi Moore an autobiography without concession. A book of shock in which the actress tells in particular that Ashton Kutcher would have cheated on two occasions, and she would have even agreed plans to three just to seem more “fun” in his eyes.

The actor used Twitter to respond, with a lot of class, the accusation of his ex-wife, preferring not to inflame the situation but above all to protect his family : “I was going to send a tweet well sarcastic but I have seen my son, my daughter, and my wife and I erased”. On the side of Mila Kunis, the pill has great difficulty to pass. According to a club that is entrusted exclusively to the website Hollywoodlife, the young woman wants a lot to Demi Moore : “Mila hate the fact that Half unpacks his dirty laundry in his book because it involves so many things that she does not want his children to read or that they can become the object of ridicule.”

The actress would not, it seems, never imagined that Demi Moore may go too far and especially if it digs up painful memories belonging to a long time in the past. “Mila knows that Ashton is not the same person he was when Demi and him were together, specify another source. She sees nothing positive to this unpacking and this can only cause harm. Ashton is the father of a family, and Mila did not see the point of dragging his name through the mud.” Demi Moore sees clearly the things otherwise.

Photo credits : Agence / Bestimage