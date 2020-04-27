Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are mothers who are in revolt !

Be a mom, “perfect” is not an easy task… force to be on all fronts, the time comes where it is no longer possible to keep pace. It is at this point that the ” Bad Moms “, more foolish than ever, landed !

Trio totally crazy !

Amy (Mila Kunis) seems to have the good life ! His marriage is doing well, she has beautiful children and his professional career took off. It is at the bottom in all areas and very quickly, it is outdated, not the events and eventually crack.

She will meet two other mothers (Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) in the same state as she. Together, they will release the pressure and burst out to no end.

In addition to well agree, they all have the three a common enemy. He is the president of the students ‘ parents Gwendoline (Christina Applegate), against which they will fight to break up the codes of ” perfect mothers “.