Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are mothers who are in revolt !

Be a mom, “perfect” is not an easy task… force to be on all fronts, the time comes where it is no longer possible to keep pace. It is at this point that the ” Bad Moms “, more foolish than ever, landed !
Trio totally crazy !
Amy (Mila Kunis) seems to have the good life ! His marriage is doing well, she has beautiful children and his professional career took off. It is at the bottom in all areas and very quickly, it is outdated, not the events and eventually crack.
She will meet two other mothers (Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) in the same state as she. Together, they will release the pressure and burst out to no end.
In addition to well agree, they all have the three a common enemy. He is the president of the students ‘ parents Gwendoline (Christina Applegate), against which they will fight to break up the codes of ” perfect mothers “.
Actresses but mothers before any
To the realization, we find Scott Moore and Jon Lucas (” Very Bad Trip “) which focused both on the contribution of Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell at the scenario. Women who have already worked together in the past (” Without Sarah, nothing will ! “), have become moms since. The filmmakers reminisce about :
If one of them said, ” something weird happened to my son, is that it can be used ? “responded,” the More bizarre, the better it is “. We have also heard us say,” It is necessary to go further ! These moms are two times less crazy as I can be in life ! “
Find ” Bad Moms “, a comedy moving that will make you laugh and thinkall on the big pop hits (” I Love It “,” Shut Up and Dance “or yet” Confidant “) to give rhythm to the film !
