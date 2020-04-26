Mila Kunis moving in with Ashton Kutcher

Everything is going well between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis ! Together since April 2012, they could take a new step in their relationship. According to blogger Perez Hilton, the actress of Ukrainian origin should soon move into the house hollywood Ashton Kutcher has bought $ 12 million at the beginning of their relationship. While Mila Kunis has revealed in an interview with “Allure” that she ” loves the single life “, she still seems to prefer his life with the actor, whom she met fifteen years ago on the set of ” That ’70s Show “.

A relationship not-so-secret

Despite their many appearances in public, the couple still has not admitted his relationship. Is this a way to protect the media, or do they expect that the divorce of Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore is finally delivered ? The protagonist of “My uncle Charlie” may be settled down and decided not to show her private life on social networks, as he did with his ex-wife. Interviewed yesterday in the show of Ellen DeGeneres about his relationship, Mila Kunis has not denied, and is the same part in a crazy laugh embarrassed. A subtle confirmation ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcAQCTZ3TuQ