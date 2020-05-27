Mila Kunis, ” nervous about the birth “

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are about to welcome their first child. A few days from the fateful date, the close friends of the actress say they are ” very nervous about the birth “, as reported by the u.s. site ” Us Weekly “. Especially as the actress of the 31-year-old has made the choice to give birth to her baby, and no epidural. “I’m going to do it as naturally as possible, unless there is an emergency or something going wrong,” explained Mila Kunis on the set of Ellen DeGeneres in may of last year. “I got pregnant because I wanted to, so you might as well do things “, had it launched.

Changes to make in their life

The pair, who are expected to marry in July next, has decided that the birth of their first child would be a year of changes. Mila Kunis would like to first that at the age of 36, Ashton Kutcher is assagisse and to be ” less reckless “. “Mila wants it to do more attention,” has told a source in ” US Weekly “then last may, Ashton Kutcher was injured in the making of the bike.

The actress would also have done the sorting in the friends of her future husband : “It restricts the number of people that can come in their house. Ashton has a group of buddies and some may be a little too present. Now, it’s just the family and close friends “, explained the friend of the couple to the american site.