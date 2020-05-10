Mila Kunis pregnant again?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not wasting time. Then they received last fall, their first child, a little girl named Wyatt, the couple expect not one, but two happy events. It is affirmed by a close friend of the lovebirds in the magazine OK. According to him, Mila would be all the time tired and note other details are disturbing: “she is hungry very quickly, and if she doesn’t eat immediately, she becomes super unpleasant”, adding: “she eats healthy but is overtaken by food cravings”. If these symptoms can happen to anyone, OK announcement that Mila has stopped doing sport and now replaces the alcohol with tea or sparkling water. “When his friends ask him why she does not drink, Mila replied just with a smile,” said the informant, who does not believe in a simple change in diet. According to him, there would be other signs that do tromperaient not: “it was exactly the same thing when Mila was pregnant with Wyatt”. Family and friends would not be aware of this event.

If this is true, the new-born could make the dream for Mila and Ashton: that of founding a great family. “They believe that having three children is the ideal, and that it is better to have them quickly,” said the source. Two babies equals twice the layers. A little scary for the actor of 37 years, there are still a few months, was to ensure that women are not the only ones to change diapers. To this day, the two concerned have not responded.

Photo credits : Getty Images