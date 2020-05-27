Mila Kunis, pregnant, “hates” all the names suggested by Ashton Kutcher

In a few weeks, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will be a little brother for their adorable daughter, Wyatt Isabelle (2 years old). Pending the arrival of a baby, parents-to take advantage of their free time to gather with family and prepare for the last installations prior to delivery.

These days, the mom-to-be has been seen many times in the streets of Los Angeles. Wednesday, October 12, the star of 33 years has been spotted by photographers at the exit of a beauty salon, in the neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Wearing a jeans and a gray sweater, Mila Kunis had nice curves and was conversing quietly on the phone before returning to his vehicle.

For his part, the actor of 38 years has been very busy with the promotion of the second season of his series The Ranchaired on Netflix. The good mood always present, the actor has particularly benefited from his trips to the television to reveal the sex of her second child or even admit that he had dreamed of having another girl. “I said to myself that if we had a second daughter, [Mila] would give me a last chance to get a boy after all ! It’s all the same, she could very well say no after that. I want to kind twelve, “he explained.

Guest Friday, October 7, by the host Kelly Ripa on the set of the show Live!the former star of That ’70s Show has entrusted to us another amusing anecdote which bears on the future name of their baby. “I do something that Mila called “the Tourette’s names’, because when we are looking for names she hates all the names that I suggested to him. So I offers full-and quickly, to a high-flow… She hates him, but both times, I have come to find the good through this game“he-he slipped with pride.

The famous boute-en-train has concluded the topic by confirming that they had indeed already found the perfect name for their son. “But we keep it for us. We don’t want people to give their opinion“, he decided. No doubt it will be as original as Wyatt…

