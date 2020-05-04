Mila Kunis, pregnant with Ashton Kutcher

Weeks as the celebrity press is conducting the investigation. Mila Kunis is she waiting yes or no, her first child with Ashton Kutcher ? At the end of January, “Hollywood Life” ensured that yes, revealing that the actress of ” Ted ” was taking vitamins for pregnant women. This morning (Monday), ” E ! News ” provides additional information by announcing that the young woman was noticed at the output of a course of prenatal yoga classes in Hollywood. What’s more, one close to the couple has confirmed the pregnancy to the media, stating that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher “are very pleased” at the idea of welcoming their baby. So many revelations that leave less room for doubt, but which deserve to be confirmed by the main stakeholders.

When the formalization of the marriage ?

It seems that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are at the heart of the concerns of the people press us. “E ! News “, which comes to confirm the pregnancy of the actress, also boasts of having revealed the union of the couple of stars. At the end of February last, the young woman has been sighted with its mother in the full getaway shopping in the shopping center The Grove in Los Angeles, wearing his left ring finger, a diamond ring. What wonder the tabloids on the possibility of a marriage proposal. Even more that Saturday night, the actress of “Black Swan” has once again sported his ring at a basketball game, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But once again, neither Ashton Kutcher nor Mila Kunis have wanted to move this declaration.

Ashton Kutcher, a traditional male

The magazine “People” has given more details on the supposed marriage proposal from the actor of ” uncle Charlie “. And if one imagined a lover of Mila Kunis as one could discover on the many photos taken of the couple, we didn’t know Ashton Kutcher was a tad picky on the tradition. According to the tabloid american, he would have asked for the hand of his companion to his father, Mark. One approach is “important” for him, as pointed out by one of his friends in the media. It remains for him to formalize his engagement to the press.

The kiss shot of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

In the first row of the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a basketball game on Saturday night, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are loaned to the game’s ” Kiss Cam “… The concept ? Two members of the public are filmed, their image being broadcast live on the big screens of the stadium, and should, embrace. A challenge famous in the United States in which the stars were unable to escape. Thus, the actor of “uncle Charlie” has sketched out a smile under the eyes of his beautiful, hilarious, before the kiss. A kiss as soon relayed on the web.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTuz18ifUqA