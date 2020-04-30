Mila Kunis reveals how she and Ashton Kutcher have fallen in love

“In the series, [nous nous sommes embrassés]without any feelings at all,” explains Mila Kunis to Marc Maron. “It really is a strange story that nobody believes, but it is the truth, I swear. There was nothing, and it was like … whatever! “

The couple met in 1998 on the set of the sitcom “That’s 70’s Show”, while the actress was only 14 years old and 19 years old. In the series, the duo played a couple very much in love, but in real life, they were still far away to imagine, to live the great love one day.

PEOPLE – When the fiction becomes reality. This Monday, July 30, Mila Kunis unveiled in the podcast of “american WTF with Marc Maron “how she fell in love with her former co-star, her husband today, Ashton Kutcher. And their history sounds suspiciously like a romantic comedy.

Even if today she and Ashton Kutcher are married, have two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, she regrets a few of the moments that she has missed at the time. “It’s just a shame to have missed 20 years of living together,” she said before adding, “but we would never have been together if we hadn’t both crossed what we’ve been through”.

After the end of “That’s 70’s Show”, the two young actors have stayed in contact. During an award ceremony in Hollywood, Mila Kunis was behind the scenes when she has regained her former partner on the screen. “I looked around me, and there was a very handsome man back”, she recalls. “I was literally ‘Oh, what a gentleman, he is sexy’ … And then he returned, and I said to myself, ‘Oh, my God, this is Kutch.’ I thought it was really strange that I matais this type, so that it was someone I knew since always.”

And after that, the two quickly moved from friends to more than friends. “We are never out together”, continues Mila Kunis, implying that their relationship was physical. “I made a film entitled ‘Friends With Benefits‘(‘Sex between Friends’). He has made a film very similar to ‘No Strings Attached’ (‘Sex Friends’ in France). We have lived in our films.” In both movies, the two friends decide to start a relationship purely sexual and friendly before finally falling in love.

“I went to see him: ‘You know what? I really love you, and I don’t want to spoil anything, so I’ll just go before it gets too’, ” she recalls. “And it was kind of ‘agreement’ “.

But like in a romantic comedy, Ashton Kutcher was not going to let her go so easily. “The following day, he presented himself to me, and he said to me: ‘Move with me’ “, says Mila Kunis, who he then responds with a simple “Ok”. And here it is! A wedding in 2015, two children later, the couple and the most iconic Hollywood always give the perfect love.