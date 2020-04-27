Mila Kunis, Snoop Dogg, Megan Fox… all these stars who are addicted to video games !

What are the stars who cannot do without playing video games, or to pass the time, or because they are simply addicted !

Some of them may surprise you. The star of Transformers and Jennifer”s BodyMegan Fox has indicated that she loved the game Halo on Xbox. She says that for her, it was a real addiction. Her other favorite game ? The mythical Mortal Kombat.

Snoop Dogg is a fan of video games. This fan ofHalo created with some of his close friends a small group called Hip-Hop Gaming League. In addition to having lent his voice to the game Call of Duty : Ghosts, it has developed its own game Way of The Dogg.

Mila Kunis is also part of this category of geek. It all started with Settlers of Catanbefore continue with World Of Warcraft. She has also spent much of his free time on this game. So obsessed, she had to end up dropping the…

The actor Vin Diesel, known worldwide to play the role of Dominic Torretto in the franchise Fast and Furious is crazy Dungeons & Dragons. It is also tattooed on the character’s name, Melkor, on the side of his navel. Not to mention, he has created his own house of game development : Tigon Studios.

We can also mention, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicolas Cage, Kristen Bell, Seth Rogen or Zac Efron, who has several relations in danger because of his addiction…

