Mila Kunis : Soon to be mom of a boy, she can already see the life in blue

In a few days, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will be welcoming their second child. Already parents of a little Wyatt Isabelle (2), the two famous actors offer him a little brother, as revealed in spite of himself Ashton Kutcher.

During his last visit on the set of the Today Show, the american actor, 38-year-old was carried away during a discussion on Wyatt. “She points a finger at Mila and said : ‘little brother’ and then she points to my belly and says ‘beer’. So she knows that something is going on in the belly, but I don’t think she knows already that this will not be a Barbie doll“he let slip.

Just like the first, Mila Kunis is going through this second pregnancy with the utmost seriousness. The star of 33-year-old was spotted on October 25 in the suburb of Los Angeles in the company of his daughter, that she went to look at the crib. In casual wear, jean of pregnancy and pair of slippers, the mom-to-be had a nice round belly covered with a top blue. A wink at the little boy she had worn for several months ?

One thing is for sure, this baby to bathe in the world of sport, as Wyatt. For evidence, the adorable little girl wore a T-shirt in the colors of Brazil, a mini-jersey of the national team, the Seleção, flocked to his name. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share the same passion for the sport. When the couple, glamour, married for July 2015, does not attend a basketball game, it brings its support to the Dodgers, the team of Los Angeles. Mila and Ashton had been particularly complicit in the October 19, during the kick-off of the match which had opposite their team fetish to Chicago Cubs.

Olivia Maunoury