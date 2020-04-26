Mila Kunis talks about her daughter for the first time on television

Less than three months after the birth of her baby, Mila Kunis radiates. On Wednesday night, the actress 31-year-old was the guest of “the Late Show with Craig Ferguson” on CBS. The occasion for the young mother to confide in for the first time about his daughter, Wyatt Isabelle.

“It’s going very well, she is not lethargic, she moves “, was first provided with a sense of humor Mila Kunis. The presenter, a friend of the actress, said that “the girls are real angels during childhood, “but that” it gets tough when they reach the teenage years.” A cliché with which the former star of “That’ 70s show ” is quite agree. “The sister of Ashton has delivered a baby boy two weeks before me. I was able to see the difference between raising a boy or a girl. It is true that it is completely different ! “, she says. The actress however, on his companion Ashton Kutcher to “manage” any difficulties that their daughter will encounter when she will be older. “This is not my problem!!! It is a problem of dad. Ashton will have to manage “, she added.

“Breastfeeding helps me lose the pounds “

Mila Kunis, who has almost recovered to its online pre-pregnancy, explains : “For the moment, I don’t take that the good ! Breastfeeding [Wyatt Isabelle] allows me to lose the pounds that I took during the pregnancy. For the future, Ashton will take over.