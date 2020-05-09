Mila Kunis tells us about her crush on Ashton Kutcher

If they know from the series That 70’s ShowMila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are fallen in love, well after the end of the program. In a radio broadcast, the actor unveiled behind-the-scenes of their love at first sight.



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met in 1998, when they played in the series That 70’s Show. However, it was not until 2011 that they started to go out together, to finally marry in 2015.

This the 19th day of July, in full promotion of the film Bad Momsthe actress has told Howard Stern how she had the love at first sight (late) for his old playmate, shortly after his break-up with Macaulay Culkin,

It is during an awards ceremony, five years ago, that she noticed Ashton Kutcher, back, without the recognize. “It was very big,” she says. I said to myself: ‘Who is this guy?’ I was wearing a great dress ridiculous. And then he returned, and it was like a movie, in music mode and violins. It literally made me hold my breath, I said, ‘put***, it is really canon’.”

They have been sex friends for three months

A few days later, at a housewarming, to which Ashton Kutcher has invited the two actors are finally reconciled. “All told, I’m part of the next day. It was the first time that I was sleeping in someone’s home since I was single, but he did not want me to leave.”

After having spent three months to be “sex-friends”, Mila Kunis has finally considered that this open relationship was no longer so funny. “When I realized that I no longer wanted to see other people, I told him about it, she confessed. I have been very open.”

Both have said “yes”, in 2015. They now expect their second child.