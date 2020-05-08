Mila Kunis (very) pregnant with her second child

One of his relatives had been leaked in mid-June in the columns of the magazine People. Now she confirms it, in spite of it via photos stolen by the paparazzi in Burbank, in the chic suburb of Los Angeles. Twenty-three months precisely after the birth of little Wyatt Isabelle, a new baby is on the way for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. In view of the roundness of the belly of the actress, the young parents may welcome their second child before the start of the winter.

” Ashton is truly on cloud nine when he speaks of Wyatt and the baby on the way. Being a father is really natural for him “, told a friend prying of the actress, in June, to People. The couple, both actors, met on the set of the series That’ 70’ show, live in a relationship away from the paparazzi of Hollywood, since their secret marriage on 4 July 2015, six months after the birth of their first daughter.

Learning every day

So, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are on the verge of expanding their little family. Already, in October 2015, the actress expressed his desire and his enthusiasm ofto be a mother again in the magazine Insider : “Not immediately, but soon, yes, of course ! “. And to add to Entertainment Tonight her sweet maternity experiences : “I changed my priorities, all that. I was very selfish as a young man… I’m busy as me. And I think that having a child makes us realize how much we want to be altruistic. “. For his part, Ashton Kutcher said on the set of Ellen DeGeneres, shortly after the arrival of their first daughter : “The most beautiful things is to have a child with my wife, Mila. This is a gorgeous mother. “

The births, expected in 2016

