Mila Kunis wants to be a mother this

Interviewed by James Franco in the march issue of the magazine Playboy – his partner in the film The Fantastic World of Oz -Mila Kunis confided on how she envisaged the future. Without a doubt, the heroine of Black Swan has confessed a strong desire to start a family and devote to it: “In practice, this is really complicated… You want to have a life, or you choose your career? Sometimes you can find a happy balance, but in this business it is rare.“At the age of 29, that file the perfect love for a few months with his long-time friend Ashton Kutcher seems to have revised its priorities and would rather pamper.

“The truth is that I don’t think I can do this business all my life, ” she continues. I want a family, not tomorrow but one day in any case. I want to be a mother present. Today, I am never in the same place for more than two months. How could I raise a family in these conditions? You have to make compromises.” And to Mila, the solution is found: stop playing the comedy. The one that has been praised for her role in Black Swan by Darren Aronofski alongside Natalie Portman even mentioned his possible conversion in the production, which would correspond better to their expectations of the mother of the family.

Then felt like a baby or pressure of Hollywood? The milf, however, leaves unexplained, stating that the longevity of a woman on the big screen is measured especially at his age more than his talent. “I also think that in this industry, age did not have the same impact whether one is a man or a woman.” Mila Kunis, after a courtship of eight years with actor Macaulay Culkin, is planning the future differently since she is dating Ashton Kutcher. Especially when you know that rumors of marriage are circulating about them… The couple Kutcher-Kunis would it be terribly conformist: first the marriage and then the baby?